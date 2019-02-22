Durban - Police arrested a man and seized abalone, line fish, east coast rock lobster, oysters, mussels, langoustines, crabs and prawns from a business premises in Durban on Thursday at midday. Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said this happened during an Operation Phakisa raid which was conducted by Saps, Sars, Customs, Immigration Officers and Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries.

“The estimated street value of the items seized is approximately R86 000. A search was also conducted at another shop where more abalone was recovered. They were found packed inside a fridge at the business premises. The total estimated value of the recovered abalone is R72 840,” Gwala said.

She said the man will be charged in terms of the Marine and Living Resources Act and he is expected to appear at the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

On Monday night, two men were arrested in Cape Town after they were caught with a truck load of abalone worth R28 million.

