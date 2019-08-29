Durban - Calls for more proactive policing and additional police resources were made during a community meeting on crime in Newlands West in Durban. Community Policing Forums and residents banded together to meet the Newlands East police to deliberate crime prevention methods on Wednesday.

The Newlands East police station patrols a vast area and the suburbs of Parlock, Bakerville, parts of Sea Cow Lake, Newlands West, part of the Nandi Drive Riverhorse Valley business park and Newlands East.

‎Saber Ahmed Jazbhay‎ a lawyer and resident of Newlands West has been vocal about the crime resurgence in the area. He penned an open letter to the SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula earlier this month.

"Respected General Jula. Permit me to introduce myself after first welcoming you to the national crime scene Newlands West, Durban. It's easily locatable. Just follow the sound of high calibre weapons being discharged and bullets and you'll get there. No GPS required.

I was thinking of a twenty-one gun salute but these criminals beat me to it with their middle fingered respect for the law."

Jazbhay pleaded for intervention in the area which he claimed is being subjected to a high number of incidents of violent attacks, house robberies and hijacking.

“Ïn Steelcastle Avenue, a senior attorney suffered traumatic assault and robbery at his home. His son was shot and critically injured in a hijack attempt outside his house. On the eve of Women's Day, there was a break-in and a Blue VW Jetta was hijacked. We need urgent visible policing and action to avoid citizens turning vigilantes and taking the law in their own lands. Please protect us or we have to do whatever it takes to protect ourselves,” his message read.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the meeting drew a large audience and was very productive with senior police management from the clusters present.

"The community was encouraged to join the CPF and neighbourhood watch structures to assist the police in fighting crime. We value the input and initiatives from the community. All senior management has an open-door policy.” he said.

Newlands East station commander Colonel Mhlolo Ngcotholoza gave his cellphone number to the community in case they were not receiving the right service from officers. He said they are fighting crime with all available resources. Ngcotholoza said sector policing has introduced more vehicles to the area.

Without the help of the community, the police were also finding it difficult to trace wanted criminals hiding in the area. Ethekwini Inner North Cluster Commander Major-General Bernnet Nxabela said the community should work with the police instead of against them. He also asked the community to root out drug dealers which are resulting in a spike in crime.

Jazbhay said they set up street committees and were getting into a trilateral relationship with the police.

“We have an overall understanding of the challenges the police face. They are under-resourced and overworked. They have two police vans patrolling the entire area,”he said.

