Durban - A man believed to be approximately twenty years of age has been left in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on the M4 Blue Lagoon bridge, Durban on Wednesday. Marshall Security's Emergency Contact Centre received a call from a passing cyclist at approximately 7am after the man had heard cries for help coming from two men on the banks of the Umgeni River in the vicinity of the Blue Lagoon bridge.

Emergency and rescue personnel were summoned to the scene and an intricate rope rescue system was set-up by Metro police and the South African Police Services' search and rescue units, to lower medics to the scene.

Further investigation by police found two men to have sustained multiple stab wounds, one of which was left in a critical condition.

Rescue officers and medics stabilised the men before hoisting them back to the roadway where awaiting ambulances transported them to a nearby medical facility for further care.

Paramedics attended to a man that was stabbed on the M4 Blue Lagoon bridge. Picture by Crises Medical paramedics





This is a developing story. Police were at the scene early on Wednesday.

