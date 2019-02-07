Durban - Dumisani Makhaye Drive, which links six communities, is complete. On Wednesday, the KZN Department of Transport announced that the infrastructure of the drive had been completed.

The road is also known as P577.

In a Facebook post, the department said the road has one viaduct and three road bridges serving as a connection between the KwaMashu, Newlands, Inanda, KwaDabeka, Clermont and Pinetown.

The road also links KwaMashu and New Germany, crossing over to the uMgeni River near the KwaDabeka township. It has nine pedestrian bridges, one viaduct and three road bridges and it was completed after 15 years of hard work.

“The total cost of the completed road is R1.3 billion and the project forms part of the government’s nationwide infrastructure development programme. The construction of the road developed 5 142 job opportunities to local communities as well as local small business people and more than 198 contracts were awarded to black-owned enterprises amounting to R205 million,” the post said.

The 14.8 kilometre long road was renamed under the Roads Naming and Renaming legacy project following the call made by the province to honour the citizens of the province who contributed immensely towards making the lives of the communities better.

“The late Dumisani Makhaye was one of those individuals; an ANC struggle hero,” the post said.

The drive was officially opened by former president Jacob Zuma in December 2017.

Daily News