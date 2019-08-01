Durban -Interim relief was delivered to residents affected by a shack fire in which three people died a the Beachway Informal Settlement in Clermont on Thursday. The shack fire caused the deaths of Samkelisiwe Ngxolo ,17, along with her daughters Oluhle,3, and six-month-old Sanokuhle on Wednesday morning.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka and eThekwini officials visited the settlement to symphathise with approximately 30 families that were left homeless.

Hlomuka paid his respects to the Ngxolo family as he visited Xoliswa Ngxolo who is the aunt of the Samkelisiwe.

“Tuesday is a day I will never forget. It is when I lost three members of my family,” she said. Hlomuka comforted her and assured her that the provincial government, together with the eThekwini metro, will do all they can to ensure that adequate support is provided which includes the funeral arrangements for her loved ones.

“The scenes that greeted us are truly heartbreaking. The loss of three lives in such an abrupt manner!” said Hlomuka.

During his visit to the area, Hlomuka who was accompanied by Disaster Management teams from the province and the Thekwini metro, assured the fire victims that support would be ongoing to ensure that they are able to return to normal life as some of them have lost essential documents such as IDs.

“Additionally, we are in contact with Human Settlements and they will be providing materials which can be used by the affected families to put up temporary structures. We have also distributed interim relief aid which includes blankets, nonperishable food and clothing items” said Hlomuka.

The MEC has also urged residents across the province to exercise great caution more especially those residing in informal settlements, as during winter incidents like these are very prone.

“We all need to play our part and ensure that we protect ourselves and our loved ones by ensuring that we use caution when using candles or any flammable product as they can cause serious damage when left unattended,” said Hlomuka.

Pinetown Fire department Divisional Commander Dennis Govender said they were called out to KwaShembe informal settlement on 18th Avenue and when they arrived several shacks were well alight.

He said two fire hose lines were used to extinguish the fire.

"A search of the place led to the discovery of three bodies in a shack at the centre of where the fire took place. You can see they tried to escape but unfortunately they came short. We offer our condolences to the family. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage,"he said

Govender said fire specialists and the police will investigate further to determine the cause of the fire.

Daily News