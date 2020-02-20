Durban - North, the Loggerhead turtle, which was rescued along the beachfront with its left front flipper entangled in fishing line was responding well to treatment ahead of her surgery.

On Tuesday North was taken to uShaka Sea World for treatment after she was rescued by Durban Search and Rescue, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, KZN Marine Stranding Network and eThekwini Municipality lifeguards from the breakwaters off North Beach as she surfaced to take a breath.

When North arrived at uShaka, she had an uneventful afternoon and peaceful night and responded well to the pain medication given her earlier in the day.

On their Facebook page, the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) said the turtle spent her evening resting on mattresses in a small holding pool (in ‘dry dock’) as she looked exhausted from the day’s events.

“She was initially a little subdued this morning (Wednesday) which gave cause for concern, but soon perked up and responded to movement and touch. Further medication was administered to help manage her pain,” Saambr said.

“At around 10am, radiographs and ultrasounds were taken to help evaluate the extent of her injuries. Radiographs of the shoulder showed no broken bones but have provided an insight into the extent of the injury. North’s surgery is scheduled for Thursday morning provided her condition remains stable.”

Saambr expressed their gratitude for the love and support North received from South Africa and beyond.

In the past six months, at least four animals have been admitted to uShaka Marine World with injuries due to discarded fishing line and at least 20 percent of stranded animals that have been found by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife are found entangled.

Daily News