Durban - On Tuesday a 10-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a water-filled excavation hole in Emona, Tongaat, north of Durban.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said they responded to the scene following a report of a drowning in progress on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival it was established that the 10-year-old boy was playing in a large water-filled excavation hole when he got into difficulty and drowned. A girl who lives nearby discovered the body and alerted emergency services,” Herbst said.

He said the body of water appeared to be an excavation site which filled with water when the North Coast experienced heavy downpours this week.

Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to parents, guardians, caregivers and teachers to tell children under their care to exercise caution around swollen, flooded rivers, not to cross swollen, flooded rivers, and to exercise caution around all water including coastal waters.

The appeal came after a number of people had drowned or had been reported to have drowned.

“NSRI are appealing to the public, in general, to be cautious during this time following the SA Weather Service forecast of heavy rains expected around KwaZulu-Natal and surrounding areas over the next few days,” said Craig Lambinon, NSRI spokesperson.

Lambinon said on Tuesday a search was conducted after a seven-year-old boy was swept off a bridge and went missing in KwaDukuza, north of Durban.

His body was recovered on Wednesday morning in the same area.

Lambinon said two more drowning incidents were reported to police during the search for the little boy on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

