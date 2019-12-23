PICS: Rubbish collection truck torched in Umlazi









Durban - The eThekwini Municipality's rubbish woes in Umlazi took another twist on Monday when a rubbish collection truck was torched in the township as it made its waste collections rounds. Firefighters were called to Umlazi's K section on Monday morning to douse the truck that was set upon and torched. The driver of the truck was injured during the torching and taken to hospital. City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela called on the community to assist the police in bringing the culprits to book, vowing that they planned to leave no stone unturned in tracking the arsonists. He said the torching of the refuse collection truck has hampered the city's efforts to clean up the township which has in recent months seen rubbish pile up on the streets as a result of a dispute between contractors and the city over rubbish collection. The eThekwini Municipality's rubbish woes in Umlazi took another twist on Monday when a rubbish collection truck was torched in the township as it made it's waste collections rounds. Pictures: Supplied.

"The city is calling upon members of the community who may have information to come forward so that these rogue elements are rooted out and made to face the full might of the law. EThekwini will not be deterred by incidents of this nature in its bid to insource the refuse removal in this part of the city. The municipality apologises to residents for the inconvenience that may be caused by this unlawful conduct. It also wishes the driver of the truck a speedy recovery in hospital. The motive for this illicit behaviour, is yet unknown and a case of damage to property has been opened," Mayisela said. Last month the city temporarily hired twelve private trucks to fast-track the clearing of refuse collection backlog.

According to the city this is an interim arrangement while the city awaits for its own compactor trucks. These private trucks are solely complementing the current city’s workforce that is collecting refuse in the area, the municipality said.

The Daily News reported that the eThekwini Municipality was sifting through 50 000 applications for only 300 positions within its Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit, to collect refuse in uMlazi.

In September, the Daily News reported that during the municipality’s executive committee (Exco) meeting, the city planned on allocating about R7 million to hire temporary workers to remove refuse in uMlazi.

In the meeting it was said the level of service being provided was unsatisfactory and there was a constant need to provide police escorts for the refuse collectors.

According to a report tabled at Exco, the problem with waste services in uMlazi began in December 2017 because of contractual disputes, which left residents without refuse removal services for weeks on end.

The situation became worse from February to May and in July the municipality decided to do away with private contractors and in-source refuse removal to minimise the disruptions.

The advert in Isolezwe NgoMgqibelo said the municipality received 50 000 applications for the position of rubbish collector while it only had 300 positions available.

The advert, with the subject line “Refuse collection in uMlazi”, reassured uMlazi residents that refuse collection would continue as normal.

