Durban - The eThekwini Municipality's rubbish woes in Umlazi took another twist on Monday when a rubbish collection truck was torched in the township as it made its waste collections rounds.
City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela called on the community to assist the police in bringing the culprits to book, vowing that they planned to leave no stone unturned in tracking the arsonists.
He said the torching of the refuse collection truck has hampered the city's efforts to clean up the township which has in recent months seen rubbish pile up on the streets as a result of a dispute between contractors and the city over rubbish collection.
"The city is calling upon members of the community who may have information to come forward so that these rogue elements are rooted out and made to face the full might of the law. EThekwini will not be deterred by incidents of this nature in its bid to insource the refuse removal in this part of the city. The municipality apologises to residents for the inconvenience that may be caused by this unlawful conduct. It also wishes the driver of the truck a speedy recovery in hospital. The motive for this illicit behaviour, is yet unknown and a case of damage to property has been opened," Mayisela said.
Last month the city temporarily hired twelve private trucks to fast-track the clearing of refuse collection backlog.