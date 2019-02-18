Durban - Calls for peace in Kashmir were made on Sunday at an interfaith gathering at the Durban Amphitheatre. The gathering, hosted by the Indian Association of South Africa, came after a Valentine’s Day attack that targeted India’s Central Reserve Police Force and claimed the lives of 44 soldiers when a vehicle filled with explosives rammed into them.

According to IOL, the Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for what is believed to be one of the biggest attacks in the turbulent Kashmir region. Jaish-e-Mohammad has launched numerous attacks in the region as it seeks to wrest Kashmir from India and make it part of Pakistan.

Ela Gandhi, activist and the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, urged people who loved peace and non- violence to unite. Gandhi prayed for the families of the soldiers and hoped they found solace.

She said there would be many who would be angered by the incident, but there needed to be unity, with people coming together to condemn the incident and all acts of violence.

Gandhi recalled the anger at the 1993 assassination of Chris Hani - the leader of the SACP and chief of staff of uMkhonto we Sizwe, the armed wing of the ANC - and said Nelson Mandela had delivered a speech which helped to quell the anger as he sought the route of peace.

Sunny Singh of the Sikh Council of South Africa said the attack was a barbaric act.

“Terrorism has no limit. It has no care for family or child,” he said.

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation condemned the attack.

“Acts of terrorism have no place in society and constitute a threat to development, peace and security. The South African government wishes to reiterate its solidarity with the government of India in confronting the scourge of terrorism, and will continue to support regional and international efforts to address terrorism in all its forms,” its statement said.

Minority Front leader Shameen Rajbansi said she had been shocked by the attack and that it was a time for people to stand together with the government of India.

Daily News