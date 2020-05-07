PICS: Sailor airlifted to hospital after falling ill aboard Durban-bound ship

Durban - Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) airlifted a man off a ship off the Durban coast on Wednesday.

Major Mpho Mathebula said the 15 Squadron based at the Air Force Base in Durban was tasked to conduct a MEDEVAC mission of a sick passenger on a ship named the Coral Island.

“One male patient was hoisted from the ship, 60 nautical miles off the Durban Coast, stabilised and airlifted to Umhlanga Hospital,” said Mathebula.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the mission took at least four hours.





Lambinon said before 12pm the NSRI Durban crew and Netcare 911 ambulance services were placed on alert for a pending mission to evacuate an ill sailor off a bulk carrier motor vessel approaching Durban.

Then before 1pm, the SA Air Force 15 Squadron Oryx helicopter, a ShipsMed doctor, Netcare 911 rescue paramedics and NSRI Durban rescue swimmers were activated and preparations, including Port Health Authority authorisations, were set in motion.

Lambinon said a doctor and rescue paramedic were hoisted from the helicopter onto the ship and the doctor and the rescue paramedic took over medical care of the patient, a 43-year-old Filipino sailor, from the ship’s medical crew.





“A second rescue paramedic was winch hoisted onto the ship with a Stokes basket stretcher and the patient, in a serious but stable condition, was secured into the stretcher and winch hoisted with one of the rescue paramedics into the helicopter,” said Lambinon.

“The remaining rescue crew were winch hoisted into the helicopter and in the care of the doctor and the 2 rescue paramedics, who continued with medical treatment to the patient in the helicopter.”

Although the patient displayed symptoms of malaria, special precautions were taken to cover the patient in Covid-19 protective gear, said Mathebula.

Daily News