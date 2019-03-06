Durban - Loud wails and screams could be heard from relatives at the scene where three teenage schoolgirls died after being knocked by a minibus taxi on Dumisani Makhaye Highway near KwaMashu on Wednesday morning. A fourth teen is in a critical condition in hospital. The girls, aged between 13 and 14 years old were walking to school when the incident happened.

Garrith Jamieson, the spokesperson for Rescue Care Paramedics, said the teenagers had been knocked and dragged for a short distance by the taxi.

He said the three died on the scene while another was taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

It was not clear as yet what happened to the minibus taxi driver. Several people at the scene said he fled while others said he went to the police station.

The front windscreen and panels of the taxi were extensively damaged.

The taxi was enroute to Pinetown.

The bodies of the three schoolgirls were spread across three lanes of the newly built highway.

The first body laid on the right lane, a second a few hundred meters away in the centre lane and the third in a taxi bylane.

There were trails of blood near one of the bodies. There were scattered taxi parts and a shoe of one of the girls near the point of impact.Purple marks on the road from the police crime scene indicated that the taxi struck the teenager's on the pavement and then swerved onto the road.

An eyewitness collaborated this saying she saw the taxi strike the teenagers.

"It happened so fast. I heard the bang and saw the bodies fly into the car, she said.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered at the scene calling for justice to be served.

Ethekwini Ward 11 councillor Joyce Johnson said the girls attended Newlands East Secondary School.

She said there were allegations that the taxi failed to stop at a red traffic light at the intersection but this will need to be investigated.

"This is a tragic incident. The city has tried to make the intersection safe for both pedestrians and motorists. The children have to be identified by their parents," she said.

School pupils at Newlands East Secondary said they did not know the identities of those that died because they were warned not to go to the collision scene.

First-term examinations at the school have been put on hold in the wake of the deaths.

Daily News



