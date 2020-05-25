PICS: Search and Rescue K9's find body of missing KZN man

Xolani Mzobe was found with multiple stab wounds by IPSS Medical Rescue along with police in Gledhow.

A K9 dog tracks the scent of a missing KwaDukuza man at the weekend. His body was eventually found 200m from the train tracks. Pictures: IPSS Medical Rescue





"K9 Leah from SAPS K9, located the missing person approximately 200m from the railway track. He was found to have sustained multiple stab wounds. The body was retrieved and handed over to local police".



Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said KwaDukuza SAPS were investigating a case of murder.



Mzobe's cousin Sihle Mthethwa said he had been employed as a security guard at Groutville High School.



He said Mzobe lived alone and when he left for work would leave his house keys with his neighbour.



"His neighbour said she had last seen Xolani on Friday when he left his house keys. On Saturday afternoon when he did not return for the keys she became worried and contacted his colleagues who went to the school but did not find him there. She didn't have contact details for our family, she used Facebook to connect with our sister," he said.



Two K9 dogs one from IPSS Medical Rescue, the other from the SAPS tracks the scent of a missing KwaDukuza man at the weekend. His body was eventually found 200m from the train tracksPictures: IPSS Medical RescuePictures: IPSS Medical Rescue

"On Tuesday our sister went to the neighbour coming from our home in Hambanathi in oThongathi and reported to police," said Mthethwa.



He said Mzobe did not have any children and described him as a friendly person who was talkative.

IPSS Medical Resuce spokesman, Paul Herbst said their Search & Rescue division assisted SAPS K9 Search & Rescue in the search for a 38-year-old male who has been missing since last week Saturday.He said it was believed that the man was stabbed when he was returning home from work."Investigators found blood on the railway track close to his house, which he uses to get to and from work. This led to the K9 team being called in to assist in searching through the dense vegetation around the railway track," he said.