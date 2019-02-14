Durban - ​​The South African Student Congress (Sasco) is holding a peace march on Thursday to highlight the spade of violence in education institutions. The march will start from King Dinuzulu Park to the eThekwini City Hall.

Sasco Provincial Secretary, Sduduzo Malinga, said they aim to hand over a memorandum of demands to Minister of Higher Education, Naledi Pandor.

"We have seen students being killed by other students, we have also seen students being violent themselves and we think that's a societal problem that requires the extension of society," he said.

Among the many demands, Sasco is calling for random searches at schools where there is a high prevalence of reported violence.

"We note with concern, that in many schools in the province there are learners who come to school carrying dangerous weapons including knives and guns which puts the lives of other learners and educators at risk," the memorandum reads.

The march is being held on the same day of Mlungisi Madonsela's funeral, the Durban University of Technology student who was killed last week during student protest.

Daily News