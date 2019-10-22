PICS: Team work leads to arrest of gang terrorising Toti









Car thieves or would-be hijackers were carrying this gun when they were caught in Amanzimtoti. Picture: CCPO -Amanzimtoti Durban - Teamwork by the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) in Amanzimtoti led to the arrest of six men involved in criminal activities. An alert resident ,and a proactive and good working relationship between local security companies, a tracking company member, Amanzimtoti Police and Durban Metro Police K9 ,resulted in the arrest of 6 suspects that were shopping around for a car to steal in St Winifreds on Monday. The CCPO reported that a resident noticed a white Toyota Corolla on the side of the road. Two men got off the car and removed the registration plates. The CCPO received the call and relayed the message to the police and private security companies in the area.

An alert E.T guard on a mall rooftop then noticed a car matching the description.

The vehicle left ,but the guard was able to see which direction it was traveling in.

The CCPO continued with their search which led them to the direction of the Amanzimtoti civic centre.

The vehicle was found making a turn at the rugby club ,where it was stopped by police.

Once the vehicle was searched by SAPS and Durban Metro policemen ,it soon revealed tools of the trade ,diagnostic tools,computer boxes,a pellet gun,that could be used to hi-jack someone that does not know about firearms,and the registration plates in the car.

The men were arrested and taken to Amanzimtoti police station for further investigation.

A statement by the CCPO read, "Car theft has hardly ever been so prevalent. They are stealing cars at will,from far and wide. The public needs to play its role, not only in contributing financially, but being aware of what's happening around them.

"We commend this resident for her vigilance as there was no doubt they were going to steal a car ,the places they made a turn at ,have all had a few cars stolen over a period ,and these guys came prepared to take another one".

Daily News