Durban - Teamwork by the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) in Amanzimtoti led to the arrest of six men involved in criminal activities.
An alert resident ,and a proactive and good working relationship between local security companies, a tracking company member, Amanzimtoti Police and Durban Metro Police K9 ,resulted in the arrest of 6 suspects that were shopping around for a car to steal in St Winifreds on Monday.
The CCPO reported that a resident noticed a white Toyota Corolla on the side of the road.
Two men got off the car and removed the registration plates.
The CCPO received the call and relayed the message to the police and private security companies in the area.