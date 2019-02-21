Durban - At least 30 women living at Thokoza 2, a women’s hostel on Market Road in Durban, opposite the Inanda Rank, say they have had enough of living in poor conditions. Initially, about 100 women were forcefully removed from Thokoza Hostel in 1994 by the IFP because they were ANC supporters.

The ANC intervened and tried to get them accommodation elsewhere in the city.

The women said between 1994 and 1999, they lived at five different places, until some ended up at Thokoza 2.

The women said one of the units had 13 bunk beds and the other two had eight bunks each. They no longer slept on the top bunks but were told they should use those as storage.

The women share five toilets and four showers.

“We were told we would live there for 18 months, but next month will be 20 years,” said a woman living in one of the three units which make up the hostel.

“Our beds are about a metre apart, the ceilings are caving in, the toilets are leaking, it is cramped and parts of the building are surrounded by bush,” she said.

She said there are times when they would wake up and find vagrants in their units.

Another woman said they knew there was a budget to build housing for them, because it was mentioned four times, but they did not know where the money had gone.

“At my age I should be living in a decent place. I’m sick and I need to go to the hospital regularly,” she said.

She said they cooked, ate and slept in the same cramped rooms.

Another woman said their rights were being violated and they lived in constant fear of contracting communicable diseases.

“Some women sleep on the floor and others gave up their beds so their children and family members could sleep,” the woman said.

She said sometimes there was infighting because space was very limited to move around in.

The women said they want what they were promised: family units so they could live with their families.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city and province were committed to providing community residential units (CRU) for Thokoza Hostel residents in various parts Durban.

“The CRU is a government programme aimed at providing affordable rental accommodation targeting households that are earning between R800 - R3 500 per month. The CRU programme is not for sale to beneficiaries and therefore will be managed and administered by the municipality, while the beneficiaries would be expected to enter into lease agreements with the city,” Mayisela said.

He said planning had started and about 342 new and refurbished units would be produced. The plan is to develop four-storey walk-ups of one- and two-bedroom self-contained units.

Daily News