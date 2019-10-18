Durban - Three people died when two cars collided on the N2 northbound after the Mvoti Toll Plaza in KwaDukuza on Friday.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said eyewitnesses saw three vehicles driving contraflow to traffic.
He said this would be investigated by police. Herbst said the car travelling northbound avoided two cars but slammed into the third on a bend.
The VW Polo which was travelling north and the Toyota Corolla which was travelling counterflow to traffic collided head-on after the Groutville on and off-ramps.
Herbst said the drivers, both men, died on the scene. Due to the severity of the impact, the driver of the Corolla was entrapped in the wreckage. The KwaDukuza Fire department had to extricate him from the car by using the jaws of life.