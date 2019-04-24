Durban - An eManzimtoti businessman lost his luxury home as well as vehicles during Monday’s devastating rains; and his business at another site was also damaged. However, local councillor Andre Beetge felt that if the eThekwini Municipality had attended to a stormwater problem in the road, the four buildings on the property might not have collapsed and the vehicles might not have fallen into a gaping chasm created as the plot gave way under the deluge.

“What could have cost a couple of thousand to fix is now going to cost millions,” said the DA councillor, who had previously told the municipality about a possible problem with the stormwater system in the road.

The unnamed owner of the house declined to speak to the media as he was busy trying to deal with the dramatic turn of events at his home and business over his phone.

The man’s home, once a landmark in the area, is at Rockview Road, while his liquor business, which was also damaged in the floods, is in Rosslyn Road, a few kilometres away.

The owner stayed with a friend on Monday night. A man living at a neighbouring property sustained head injuries during the storm. Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital for further treatment.

Beetge said the stormwater system in the area might have been compromised. There had been some damage following the notorious October 10, 2017 flooding, and the owner of the affected house in Rockview Road had carried out remedial work.

However, when it rained, there still seemed to be a problem with drainage, and the local municipal offices responsible for stormwater issues told Beetge it was not a maintenance issue. There appeared to be a problem with the stormwater line, and the coastal engineer’s office had promised to send down a camera to investigate.

But then this week’s deluge hit the province, with the local river breaking its banks and flooding the CBD, from where people had to be evacuated.

Rockview Road - an arterial road between eManzimtoti and Warner Beach and an alternative route to local schools - was also flooded.

“The road has to be repaired, and now a lot of people’s lives are going to be disrupted,” Beetge said.

Schools were closed, as was the main N2 highway near the Galleria Mall. Rain was also falling at the rail stations.

“What’s happening here is scary,” Beetge said.

There were “a few leaks” at Galleria Mall and some staff had been unable to get to work because of transport issues, but the mall was open and trading, said Anusha Timul, the centre’s marketing manager.

