

Durban - Four people have been transported to a hospital in Durban after a tree fell onto the car they were travelling in on Monday.

The tree fell onto three vehicles at the intersection of the M4 Highway offramp to Magaret Mncadi (Victoria Embankment) Street.





Police, the Durban Fire department and emergency services are still at the scene cutting the tree into pieces while curious onlookers gather.





The road had to be closed to traffic in the interim.





Pictures from the scene depict that the tall tree fell onto three cars. A silver BMW bore the brunt of the damages as the tree bark and branches collapsed onto it.





Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson confirmed that four people were taken to a hospital. He could not confirm the extent of their injuries.





It is unclear what caused the tree to fall.





Durban Metro police are currently on the scene and will re-open the road to traffic.





Daily News