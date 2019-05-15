Durban - Motorists travelling to work from the south of Durban faced traffic congestion today after d

isgruntled truck owners blocked roads leading to the Durban Container Terminal after their demands for an efficient service was not met.





Truck owners who transport shipping containers to and from the Durban Container Terminal (DCT) are demanding a meeting with Transnet. They claim that officials from Transnet have over the years only given them empty promises.





The protest meant that motorists travelling on Umbilo Road and South Coast Road - two main arterial roads in Durban - faced huge traffic backlogs.





The truck owners claim that the DCT has staffing problems, the equipment is not maintained properly, they did not have hydraulic oil or a tyre replacement company to maintain the hysters and cranes.