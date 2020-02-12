Umkomaas police officers, ET Rapid Response and the metro police K9 unit followed up on information gleaned after an armed robbery on Monday.
Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said police went to two premises in uMlazi and Lamontville, where the suspects were hiding the stolen goods.
“A search was conducted on both premises and stolen property including children’s boots, men’s jackets, a flat-screen TV, sound system, clothing, PSP box, two boxes of ARV tablets and other stolen property was recovered,” Mbele said.
The suspects were asked to produce documents to prove the goods belonged to them, but could not do so. They were arrested for robbery, burglary and possession of stolen property. They were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today.