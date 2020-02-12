PICS: Two arrested after cops find haul of stolen goods in uMlazi and Lamontville









Durban - TWO men have been arrested and an assortment of stolen goods recovered in a joint operation in the South Durban area. Umkomaas police officers, ET Rapid Response and the metro police K9 unit followed up on information gleaned after an armed robbery on Monday. Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said police went to two premises in uMlazi and Lamontville, where the suspects were hiding the stolen goods. “A search was conducted on both premises and stolen property including children’s boots, men’s jackets, a flat-screen TV, sound system, clothing, PSP box, two boxes of ARV tablets and other stolen property was recovered,” Mbele said. The suspects were asked to produce documents to prove the goods belonged to them, but could not do so. They were arrested for robbery, burglary and possession of stolen property. They were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today.

Tony Lokker, managing director of ET Rapid Response, said the suspects had been involved in an armed robbery at one of his clients’ homes.

“Our tactical response team was doing an investigation and we got leads on some suspects. On investigation into their whereabouts, we found other information that led to these arrests,” Lokker said.

“While looking for an armed robbery suspect, we were led to a location in Lamontville where we discovered the stolen property. These products are linked to several different cases including theft, house break-ins, armed robbery and hijackings.”

He said two suspects were arrested while they were in the process of selling stolen goods to a third party.

The recovered goods were worth at least R100 000.

Daily News