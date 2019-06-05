Two people have been killed and twenty others injured in a Bus Crash on Umbilo Road and Hillier Road in Umbilo around 6am on Wednesday. Picture Rescue Care Paramedic

Durban - Two people have died and several others were injured on Wednesday morning when a bus crashed into a car at the intersection of Hillier Road and Umbilo Road. The occupants of the car were entrapped in the vehicle for several minutes before emergency services arrived. The incident occurred shortly after 6am and caused heavy traffic congestion along Umbilo Road which is one of the main arterial roads leading from the south of Durban into the city centre.

Private ambulance service, Rescue Care Paramedics said that by the time they arrive at the scene it was "total chaos".

A bus and a vehicle had collided before the vehicles left the roadway coming to rest on the pavement.

Two people have been killed and twenty others injured in a Bus Crash on Umbilo Road and Hillier Road in Umbilo around 6am on Wednesday. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedic

Ceron Meadows, spokesperson for Rescue Care said both occupants in the light motor vehicle were severely entrapped in the wreckage.

"On our arrival we sadly found two occupants trapped in the wreckage under the bus. The occupants showed no sign of life and were declared dead on the scene. Police are scene. Additional paramedics and ambulances were called onto the scene to assist with the injuries on the people from the bus," she said.

The 20 passenger on the bus had sustained various injuries from moderate to serious and were taken to nearby hospitals for the further care they required

At this stage the cause of the collision was unknown, however, police were at the scene and began investigating the crash. The Durban fire department also assisted with the crash.

Traffic along Umbilo was backed up but moving steadily.

