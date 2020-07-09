PICS: Two KZN boys buried alive in hole they were digging

Durban - Police Search and Rescue as well as paramedics are at the scene where two boy were buried alive after a hole they were digging collapsed on them in the Lindelani township near KwaDukuza, north of Durban on Thursday.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics were called to the area shortly after 10am on Wednesday where they found the tragic scene unfolding.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman, Paul Herbst said that it appeared that the two boys were helping an elderly gentleman dig a hole to get sand to build a building when the incident happened.





Police Search and Rescue as well as paramedics are at the scene where two boy were buried alive after a hole they were digging collapsed on them in the Lindelani township near KwaDukuza, north of Durban on Thursday. Picture: IPSS

"When the gentleman left to take a load of sand to the house the two boys kept on digging. Unfortunately the hole collapsed on the two boys and they were buried alive," Herbst said.





On arrival of IPSS Medical Rescue, unfortunately the boys showed no sign of life and were declared deceased. Our rescue team is currently awaiting police search and rescue and the necessary authorities to help extricate the boys from the pit," he said.





This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.





Police Search and Rescue as well as paramedics are at the scene where two boy were buried alive after a hole they were digging collapsed on them in the Lindelani township near KwaDukuza, north of Durban on Thursday. Picture: IPSS





