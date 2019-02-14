Durban - A two truck crash has caused a major traffic backlog on the N3 towards Durban between the Shongweni off-ramp and the toll plaza on Thursday morning. Rescue Care paramedics responded to the scene of the crash.

“One of the drivers is severely entrapped in the wreckage and Advanced Life Support Paramedics are working to stabilise the man whilst the Durban Fire Department is using the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to cut the man free,” Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care operations director.

He said two occupants from the second truck were also injured and stabilised on the scene.

“Traffic is severely affected and there is debris all over the road and only one lane of traffic is trickling past the accident scene,” he said.

On Tuesday afternoon a truck lost control and crashed into the Engen garage near the Durban Fire Station. Multiple vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Daily News