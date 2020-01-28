The UKZN students were joined by their counterparts at the University of South Africa’s (Unisa) Durban campus, who had similar demands on Monday.
Police and security guards fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the students, who were throwing rocks and broken bricks at the officers. Four students were arrested at the Howard College Campus. Another student pleaded that pictures and videos of his arrest not be shared on social media.
Mphathi Majola, campus chairperson of the EFF student command, said they were protesting against students being asked to pay 15% of the historical debt they owed. Majola said students did not have money to pay this and so could not register for degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level. He said the protest was led by students.
While he was talking to the media, a flurry of rocks thrown by students nearly hit the student leaders.