Durban - Disgruntled residents blocked Prince Mcwayizeni Drive, which separates Isipingo and uMlazi, with burning tyres after shacks were demolished on Wednesday.
Durban Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the land invasion unit and eThekwini Municipality had demolished illegally built shacks in the vicinity which caused discontent on Tuesday.
Their anger spilled over on Wednesday morning when residents barricaded the road and set alight debris.
Sewpersad said the SAPS and Durban Metro police public order units were called in to disperse the residents and open up the road to traffic.
"Water meters were damaged outside a place called Jeena's. We are also investigating if the protesters were using live ammunition,"he said.