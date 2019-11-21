PICS: Upgrade to damaged Silverglen Road commences









Durban - Contractors have begun work on repairing a portion of Silverglen Drive road which was washed away during torrential rains in April 2019. Since Thursday contractors have begun the tedious task to repair the road between Grassmere and Parkside Road. Rainwater undermined the surface of the road and left a gaping hole. Traffic is being diverted. This has also caused congestion in alternative routes through the Silverglen suburb. Ward 70 eThekwini councillor Tony Govender said roadworks would take an estimated 16 weeks to complete. He said officials, engineers from the roads and coastal and stormwater maintenance met on the site to discuss a way forward with the road repair.

EThekwini Municipality Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the contract involves the upsizing of storm water pipes as well as road reinstatement. It

commenced on 18 Nov 2019 and has a 16 weeks construction duration.

Residents can expect contractors rehabilitating the road back to its former glory.

The road is one of the main arterial routes linking the Silverglen suburb with Havenside and the Higginson Highway.

Motorists and business owners are breathing a sigh of relief after the contractors came on site. Heaps of sand and stacks of bricks have been brought to the site.

In 2018, a portion of the road near Bulbul Drive was washed away by floods during a heavy downpour. For eight months motorists and delivery trucks had to use alternative routes out of the bustling Silverglen area, affecting residents and businesses.The road and a bridge was repaired.

Daily News