Durban - Contractors have begun work on repairing a portion of Silverglen Drive road which was washed away during torrential rains in April 2019.
Since Thursday contractors have begun the tedious task to repair the road between Grassmere and Parkside Road.
Rainwater undermined the surface of the road and left a gaping hole. Traffic is being diverted.
This has also caused congestion in alternative routes through the Silverglen suburb.
Ward 70 eThekwini councillor Tony Govender said roadworks would take an estimated 16 weeks to complete. He said officials, engineers from the roads and coastal and stormwater maintenance met on the site to discuss a way forward with the road repair.