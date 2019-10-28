PICS: uShaka penguin predicted Boks win









Durban - Donatello, an African penguin, had guessed that South Africa would emerge victorious against Wales in their semi-final clash of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday. Over a week ago the uShaka Sea World octopus had guessed that Japan would beat South Africa in the quarter-final match. On Friday, the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) had placed two flags in front of Donatello who was asked to choose the winner for the semi-final clash since the octopus was now out of a job after choosing Japan over South Africa. On their Facebook page, the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) said: “After a few moments of consideration, Donatello wisely chose the South African flag over the Welsh dragon, pipping the Boks to win.” South Africa beat Wales by 19 - 16.

Donatello was right and South Africa will now face England on Saturday, November 2, for the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.

Saambr said African penguins were endemic to the South African coastline and patriotic penguin, Donatello, lifted the SA flag as high as he could before taking it to his nesting site. He still has his eye on Cyclops (who is ignoring him) and is constantly looking for new nesting gifts to impress her.

Donatello came to uShaka Sea World at the end of August 2018 after he was rescued from Snake Park Beach, after being spotted in the area for some time. He was herded closer to the pier and netted from a surfboard. He had many infected injuries on his feet and wing.

