Durban - Donatello, an African penguin, had guessed that South Africa would emerge victorious against Wales in their semi-final clash of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.
Over a week ago the uShaka Sea World octopus had guessed that Japan would beat South Africa in the quarter-final match.
On Friday, the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) had placed two flags in front of Donatello who was asked to choose the winner for the semi-final clash since the octopus was now out of a job after choosing Japan over South Africa.
On their Facebook page, the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) said: “After a few moments of consideration, Donatello wisely chose the South African flag over the Welsh dragon, pipping the Boks to win.”
South Africa beat Wales by 19 - 16.