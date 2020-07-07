PICS: uShaka Sea World admits first stranded penguin of the year

Durban - UShaka Sea World has admitted its first stranded penguin since the start of the year. African penguins, also known as Jackass Penguins, are endemic to southern Africa and cannot call anywhere else home. Since the turn of the 20th century, the world has lost 99% of its African penguin population. However, a few penguins still manage to get stranded along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline. The African penguin, now named Admiral Paul, was rescued on Margate Beach and initially taken to the SPCA.

The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) said Admiral Paul had no visible injuries and his x-rays were clear.

Admiral Paul was estimated to be approximately three-months-old and should weigh at least 2kgs. He weighed in at 1.2kgs so he is definitely underweight and a little dehydrated. It is likely that he became separated from his group who were following the sardines and could not cope on his own.

UShaka Sea World Senior Animal Behaviourist Kelly de Klerk said despite being underweight, little Admiral is strong, feisty and already able to stand up on his own.

“This means that we are able to feed him small sardines which he is greedily accepting. I believe that he will soon be strong enough to “fly” back to Port Elizabeth into the care of Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) staff who will prepare him for release,” said de Klerk.

Meanwhile, an adult green turtle which was brought into uShaka Sea World from Zinkwazi beach on July 1, died the next morning.

If you come across a marine animal in distress on one of KZN’s beaches, please contact Saambr on 031 328 8060. We will get in touch with members of the KZN Stranding Network stationed closest to you as they can assist in transporting the distressed animal or bird.

