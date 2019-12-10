Durban - The early morning rains in Durban on Tuesday caused several road crashes that led to a death and scores of other being injured.
In the more serious of the crashes, a truck driver was killed and a passenger seriously injured in a crash on the M7 joining the Umbilo arterial road in Umbilo just after 6am.
Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for Rescue Care Paramedics said paramedics arrived on the scene to find a truck on its side blocking the entire roadway.
"Paramedics found both the driver and passenger severely entrapped in the wreckage. The Netcare 911 Rescue unit as well as the Durban Fire Department were called to assist with rescue tools. The patients were freed using the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment," he said.
The driver had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene.