Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), Sihle Zikalala, was mortified after he did an inspection at textile factories in on Tuesday in Newcastle, north of KZN. Zikalala bemoaned what he termed as modern day slavery.

According to the EDTEA’s Facebook page, the MEC played a big role when he also rescued dozens of foreign nationals locked like slaves in a small non-ventilated room.

It is alleged that they had no documentation and revealed to Home Affairs officials that they were recruited from Swaziland and Lesotho.

Zikalala was horrified when he discovered that some businesses run sweatshops and over 100 foreign nationals are kept in horrendous conditions, with no ventilation, no proper working conditions, the post said.

The MEC is in Newcastle as part of the department's business regulation programme which seeks to enforce compliance.

He established that unions and labour representatives are prevented from entering the premises.

"This is not what we want where people are kept in appalling conditions with no proper working conditions” Zikalala said. “We want proper job opportunities but not for our people to be made slaves. The clothing and textile industry has been identified by President Cyril Ramaphosa as one that needs to be turned into special economic zone but we want to do that properly."

The MEC commended police for pressing charges against some of the employers found to have violated the law by enslaving people.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said 40 suspects were expected to appear at the Newcastle Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"A total of 36 suspects were arrested and charged for illegal Immigration Act while the other four were charged for employing illegal immigrants at a factory in Newcastle," Gwala said.

Daily News