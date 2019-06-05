Durban - Thousands of Durban Muslims began the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday at various public parks where they began their day in prayer. Millions of South African Muslims joined billions of other faithfuls around the world on Wednesday in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr after observing a month-long fast and intense prayer and reflection.

On Wednesday, thousands of worshippers gathered at various public places around Durban in early morning prayer.

On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa, on behalf of the country, has extended his best wishes to South African Muslims as they celebrate Eid ul Fitr.

"This day marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadaan – during which time Muslims perform acts of charity and goodwill," the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The day of Eid-ul-Fitr also marks the beginning of Shawwal, the 10th Month of the Islamic calendar and is a time for family, community, generosity and compassion," the statement said.



"It is an opportunity to renew and continue the values which unite us all: of tolerance, of respect, and of selflessness. It is tradition in the Muslim community that after performing the Eid prayer, money is paid to the poor and needy."



He commended Muslims for the role it played in the South African community which worked to alleviate the hardships of poor, indigent and unemployed people in the country. “We share a common goal – to build a society rooted in the founding values of our Constitution,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.

