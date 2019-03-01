Durban - A Verulam dog owner is receiving medical attention at a local hospital after his dog bit him on the head and neck on Friday. The 60-year-old man was seriously injured after he was attacked by his pet Boerboel on Katsura Drive in Trenance Park, Verulam just after 9am.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit South Africa said they found the man seated on a chair outside the property, bleeding from bite wounds to his face and neck.

"He explained that when he approached his dog it suddenly attacked him without warning. The three year old Boerboel managed to drop him to the ground and repeatedly bit him on his head and neck. The injured man managed to break free and run out of his property. He closed the driveway gate behind him," Balram said.

A Boerbull allegedly bit its owner in Verulam. Picture by Reaction Unit South Africa





The man was transported privately to a provincial hospital for medical attention. He has not decided what to do with his dog as yet.

