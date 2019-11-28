Pietermaritzburg school bars end of exam ‘bombing’ ritual after death of pupil









Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - There will be no repeat of the controversial “bombing” practice at Pietermaritzburg’s Eastwood Secondary School at the end of this year, or at any time in the future, the school governing body has warned. SGB chairperson Roy Ram said that bombing, which took place annually after exams, would not be tolerated nor take place at the school again. This comes after widespread chatter on social media, where Eastwood pupils had apparently made plans to revive the tradition. “Bombing” is the practice of filling balloons, condoms and plastic bags with water, human or animal faeces, and other substances, and then pelting other pupils with these. It had been used to celebrate the end of term until a pupil was killed in October in an accident related to the ritual. Hershell Fynn had gone to the aid of a friend, Camryn Sampson, who had been attacked after throwing water on a pupil.

The aggrieved pupil had then arranged with ex-pupils of the school to wait outside with weapons. Hershell and several friends were set upon as they walked out that afternoon, and he was stabbed and killed. Hershell was hailed as a hero for standing up for his friend.

Camryn, who was also stabbed, was treated and released to recover at home.

The Department of Education warned at the time that the practice would have to stop.

Ram said the school would issue a warning for matric pupils of 2020 that the tradition would not be tolerated at the school.

“No pupil is allowed to ‘bomb’. We have SAPS and security at the school to ensure that this does not take place following the rumours that we’ve heard this week.

“We fear now that it may take place outside the school,” he said.

Ram described the aftermath of Hershell’s death as “tough” for the Fynn family. “His mother constantly looks at his picture, which is hung on a wall in the lounge, and cries. It’s heartbreaking,” he said.

Eastwood Secondary pupils have placed a cross where he died.

Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said a multi- disciplinary team was dealing with the matter at the school.

“We’re monitoring the school’s activities due to the sensitive issue. We can’t allow lawlessness to flourish in a schooling environment,” he said.

Mthethwa thanked the Eastwood community for ensuring that the safety system in the school was up to standard.

Daily News