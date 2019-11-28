SGB chairperson Roy Ram said that bombing, which took place annually after exams, would not be tolerated nor take place at the school again.
This comes after widespread chatter on social media, where Eastwood pupils had apparently made plans to revive the tradition.
“Bombing” is the practice of filling balloons, condoms and plastic bags with water, human or animal faeces, and other substances, and then pelting other pupils with these. It had been used to celebrate the end of term until a pupil was killed in October in an accident related to the ritual.
Hershell Fynn had gone to the aid of a friend, Camryn Sampson, who had been attacked after throwing water on a pupil.