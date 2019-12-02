Durban - A Pinetown businessman was stabbed to death on his premises in 7th Avenue on Monday.
The incident occurred near 7th Avenue and Adams Road intersection. Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they found the man with multiple stab wounds to his body lying in a pool of blood. He was declared dead on the scene.
It is alleged his staff had fled the scene in what could have been a possible robbery. Pinetown police were on the scene are investigating the incident.
The man has recently opened a truck stop and fueling station on the premises.
It is alleged that there was a scuffle inside his office.