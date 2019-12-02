Pinetown businessman stabbed to death









File picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - A Pinetown businessman was stabbed to death on his premises in 7th Avenue on Monday. The incident occurred near 7th Avenue and Adams Road intersection. Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they found the man with multiple stab wounds to his body lying in a pool of blood. He was declared dead on the scene. It is alleged his staff had fled the scene in what could have been a possible robbery. Pinetown police were on the scene are investigating the incident. The man has recently opened a truck stop and fueling station on the premises. It is alleged that there was a scuffle inside his office.

Three people were shot and wounded in two separate incidents on the Berea last night. Police are not sure if the incidents were linked. A man and a woman were shot while seated in a vehicle in Evered Poole Place. The woman had allegedly come to visit her friend when an unknown person shot them. The man was believed to have been shot in the chest and hand while the woman was shot on her leg. The vehicle was not taken.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that at 22:10, two victims were stationary in their vehicle when they were approached by three armed men who fired shots towards them.

"They sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention. Nothing was taken from the victims,"Mbele said.

In 6th Avenue Greyville, a man was shot outside his flat by an unknown person. He had been walking on the road to meet someone on 6th Avenue at 10.30pm when three men approached him.

"They started to fire shots towards him and he sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. He was taken to hospital for medical attention. Both matter are still under investigation,"Mbele said.

Charges of attempted murder are being investigated by Berea SAPS.

