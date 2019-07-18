File photo

Durban - A man was found guilty and sentenced to 15-years-imprisonment for the theft of cables in Pinetown. The man, whose name was not released to the media, was caught by the neighbourhood watch patrols in September 2017 with 500 metres of bare copper cable on Mariannhill Road in Pinetown.

It carries an estimated value of R27400.

The area had experienced a power outage as a result of the man cutting the cable.

Residents then contacted the patrols and he was caught and handed over to the police.

eThekwini Municipality Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city has a zero-tolerance approach against any theft of city infrastructure, particularly copper electricity cables.

The citys efforts to fight against this scourge was recently rewarded as a cable thief was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

This was the first time such a conviction has been handed to an accused in Durban.

"He was prosecuted under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015, which came into effect in June 2016. It was designed to recognise the importance of essential infrastructure in providing basic services to the public. It also focuses on the high incidence of crime relating to essential infrastructure and its impact on public safety, electricity supply, communications and transportation,"Mayisela said.

Prior to conviction, he was detained at Westville Prison, awaiting trial.

"Criminals are also warned that besides obtaining a jail sentence, cable theft is life-threatening,"he said.

Residents are urged to report cable theft by contacting 0800 311 961.

