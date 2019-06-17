A PINETOWN couple was left traumatised after a home invasion yesterday. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Durban -Twice Heather Harrington heard the sound of a gun being cocked, and each time expected to hear the shot aimed at her partner Clifford Bohnen’s head. However, the gun jammed on each occasion the trigger was pulled.

Harrington was recalling their harrowing experience during an invasion of their Pinetown home, on Wednesday, when they were held up by three men. One of the robbers had a gun and the second a crowbar. The third wore a balaclava.

“I just want to get out of this country because I am sick of crime,” said Harrington, speaking of Wednesday’s terror.

Harrington, 66, and Bohnen, 56, were watching TV with the lounge door open to allow their dog to go in and out.

She said three men suddenly barged in and demanded laptops, gold, diamonds and the safe.

“They got two neck ties from the room, tied my hands behind my back and one around my head, covering my mouth. I was pushed onto the floor and made to look at the couch. Each time I moved, I was kicked on my back.”

Bohnen, a labour inspector and ardent fisherman, was dragged to the dining room, where he was beaten with the crowbar. Harrington said she could hear the thuds and his painful groans as the blows landed. She broke free and crawled to the door, from where she screamed for help. However, the robbers pulled her back in, tied her up again and kicked her. They also took off her wristwatch.

“I heard them cock the gun and I thought ‘Oh my God, what next?’ The gun jammed twice when they pulled the trigger above Clifford’s head. It was a horrifying experience. When they left, I saw blood pouring down Clifford’s face. I think they could have done more, but had limited time,” Harrington said.

The cupboard where the safe is installed was ripped apart as the men unsuccessfully tried to open and then to remove it. Harrington said the safe only contained travel documents.

Bohnen’s Nissan Navara was taken, but was later found abandoned at the roadside in Chesterville. He is still in hospital, being treated for bruises and cuts to his head.

“We read the papers, watch the news and read messages on social media; it is all about crime. Even the farm murders. I have had enough,” Harrington said.

Charges of robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm are being investigated by Pinetown police.

Harrington thanked the Ashley Neighbourhood Watch and their neighbours for their support after the ordeal.

Daily News