Pinetown granddad gets life for rape of nine boys









Sipho Mfene, 62, was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping nine boys. Durban - A PINETOWN grandfather was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping nine boys from his community of St Wendolins. Sixty-two-year-old Sipho Mfene was also sentenced to 10 years for each of the six counts of compelled rape. These sentences are to run concurrently with the life sentence. The first rape took place in 2015 when the victim was 7 years old. Mfene also forced the boys to perform sexual acts on each other resulting in the compelled rape charge.

“The overwhelming evidence by the State was that he raped the children... This was premeditated, a concerted long-term process of grooming the children. He desensitised the children to physical contact by playing this compelled rape game, where he could say they were not doing it right and he would show them how,” said magistrate M Daya.

Mfene had claimed the allegations against him were fabricated by the children and the witnesses.

Daya said if this were the case, witnesses could have exaggerated in their testimonies giving much more damning evidence. “That suggestion must be rejected with the contempt that it deserves,” said Daya.

In handing down sentence, Daya said KwaZulu-Natal had an epidemic of such cases.

“The obscenely high rate of sexual offences committed in this district and the low conviction rate are a concern not only demonstrated by law enforcement but perpetrators as well as enabling communities,” he said.

He said Mfene mercilessly sexually abused children who trusted him.

Mfene has seven children, and in 2006 was convicted and sentenced for two counts of indecent assault - seven years’ imprisonment for the first count and a year’s imprisonment for count two.

State prosecutor Simphiwe Dube had argued that Mfene sexually groomed the boys, as some returned more than once to his house where he abused them. She said if it had not been for the phone call that was made to lure Mfene back to the community, he would have fled.

Mfene’s attorney, Sipho Radebe, had argued that in all the circumstances, Mfene was the victim.

Mfene’s son, who was in court and did not want to be named, said he had a feeling that his father would leave Westville prison in a coffin.

Daily News