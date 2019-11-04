The families spoke to the Daily News outside court and said they were disappointed that they were not contacted or alerted that the magistrate would not be in court resulting in a two-week adjournment.
Sipho Mfene had pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and six of compelled rape at the start of the trial in September. He is in custody.
His alleged victims were all boys, two are brothers and two of the nine boys are his relatives.
The children are all from the same community in St Wendolins near Pinetown and Mfene also lived in this community. He was known to the boys as ‘Mkhulu’ (Grandpa).