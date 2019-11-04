Pinetown 'Grandpa' rape trial delay upsets victims' families









File photo Durban - THE relatives of the nine boys allegedly raped by a 62-year-old Pinetown man went home with heavy hearts on Friday after the anticipated judgment in the matter did not go ahead at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. The families spoke to the Daily News outside court and said they were disappointed that they were not contacted or alerted that the magistrate would not be in court resulting in a two-week adjournment. Sipho Mfene had pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and six of compelled rape at the start of the trial in September. He is in custody. His alleged victims were all boys, two are brothers and two of the nine boys are his relatives. The children are all from the same community in St Wendolins near Pinetown and Mfene also lived in this community. He was known to the boys as ‘Mkhulu’ (Grandpa).

One of the victims’ grandparents said she had hoped to finally get some closure on Friday. Her grandson, now 13, was 11 at the time of the alleged rape in 2017. “The last time here in court the prosecutor did say she was not going to be here. She said she would send a colleague to represent her which she did. We thought today we would get justice. Instead we wasted transport money coming here when someone could have contacted us to tell us not to bother,” she said.

She said even when the trial had started she was never contacted to bring her grandson to testify. “It was only when I decided to come and sit in on the trial that I heard his name being called out as one of the witnesses. This is all very frustrating, we want to finalise this.”

Mfene is accused of raping one of the boys since 2015 when the child was 7. He was arrested in May 2017.

Daily News