Pinetown mother arrested for allegedly killing her three-month-old baby

Durban - A woman has been arrested after she came into the KwaDabeka police station near Pinetown and allegedly confessed that she had suffocated her three-month-old baby girl with a blanket. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the woman came into the police station Community Service Centre (CSC) crying on Friday. On Monday, the 23-year-old woman appeared at the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court facing a charge of murder. She was remanded into police custody until March 23. Gwala said the police together with the woman proceeded to her place of residence at sub-five in KwaDabeka.

Gwala said police found the body wrapped in a blanket and a dummy in her mouth.

“It’s very sad that the young baby lost her life at the hands of the person she trusted the most in the world. The innocent soul did not deserve to die in such a manner and we hope the justice system will be served,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

A case of murder was then opened at KwaDabeka SAPS.

In February a Newlands East mother pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court for dumping her newborn baby in a stormwater drain.

The 33-year-old mother who cannot be named, said she was unemployed and a mother of three children.

"My first two children, currently 16 and 10, were born out of wedlock to different fathers."

The woman said she lived with her mother and was financially reliant on her since 2011.

"In May 2018 I fell pregnant for the third time to a man I was dating at the time. In July 2018, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy.

"My mother became progressively weaker and more ill and bedridden and in this regard I took over the care and nursing to ensure her recovery."

The woman said she was too embarrassed to tell her family that she was pregnant for the third time out of wedlock given the circumstances and concealed the pregnancy from her family.

The woman said despite her depression, she knew what she did was wrong.

Daily News