Durban - A neighbourhood watch member and a private security guard came under gun fire when they responded to a house robbery in Pinetown. A family had been held up at gun point in their Ashley home on Monday night.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said a 52-year-old man was allegedly held at gun point by four men wearing balaclavas.

"It is alleged that they entered the home and pointed guns at the victim and his family. They took three flat screen TVs, Bank cards and cellphones before fleeing the scene,"Zwane said.

Pinetown SAPS are investigation a case robbery.

Monty Esterhuizen from the Ashley Neighbourhood Watch said he responded to the call of a home invasion in progress on Aloe Road. He said the robbers were targetting homes with doors open and were not afraid of dogs on the property.



"On my way to Aloe Rd I came into contact with the home invaders. They fired two shots at me and a resident that was following them. Luckily not myself or resident was hit. I found a bullet hole in my car though,"he said.

"We are fighting a new war. Neighbourhood watches need to be properly kitted as these guys dont care to shoot. I am replacing my old plate carrier today with a proper bullet proof. We do this to keep our community safe and our families. But it comes with huge risk," Esterhuizen said.

Neighbourhood watches are an integral part of any community, serving as the eyes and ears for police, law enforcement and security companies. These groups are made up of individuals who sacrifice their time by looking out for their fellow residents, despite often having limited resources at their disposal.

“Community security groups are an integral part of any security network. These individuals volunteer with the motivation to keep a handle on crime in their area,” says Fidelity ADT’s National Marketing and Communications Manager, Charnel Hattingh.

A drastic budget cut for the South African Police Service (SAPS) has sparked concern as the country is facing escalating levels of violence and crime.

The National Treasury reduced the budget for the SAPS which "is already severely under-capacitated and under-resourced.

On Wednesday, the SAPS announced in Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police that the National Treasury had instructed it to cut its budget by five billion rand in 2020/2021, 6.5 billion rand in 2021/22 and 7.8 billion rand in 2022/2023.

This will lead to 23,617 posts being lost over the next three financial years.

Currently the SAPS has approximately 191,000 employees, a number which would drop to 167,383 by 2022/23 due to the budget cut.

Daily News