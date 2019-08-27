File picture: Supplied

Durban - A Pinetown petrol station was robbed of cash by a gunman who fired a gun shot into the air to frighten off anyone pursuing him.

This is the fifth petrol station that has been held up by robbers in the past two weeks in the Durban area.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said, the complainant alleged that 8: 55 pm he was at performing his duties as a cashier at the business premises on Caversham Road when an armed man approached him and demanded cash.



"The suspect took the cash from the till. He fired one shot from a hand gun into the air and drove away in his gateway vehicle. No injuries were sustained,"Zwane said.

A case of robbery was opened at Pinetown police station for investigation.

Recently police said a 24-year-old woman was performing her duties as a cashier when four suspects entered the business premises on Marianhill Road in Pinetown.

At gunpoint, the suspects robbed her of cash, airtime and cellphones before fleeing the crime scene on foot. A case of robbery was opened at Pinetown police station for investigation.

The Pinetown neighbourhood watches believe it could be the same gang that robbed a petrol station in Hillcrest.

Two petrol stations were also robbed within an hour of each other in Durban.

The first reported incident took place on Rinaldo Road in Durban North where three men entered the premises and demanded cash at 8:44 pm. Police said the complainant was performing her duties as a cashier when three suspects entered the business. At gunpoint the suspects robbed her of cash, cigarettes and cellphone before fleeing the crime scene on foot.

A case of robbery was opened at Greenwood park for investigation.

Nearly an hour later a petrol station was robbed on Kassier Road in Hillcrest.

"It is alleged by the complainant that at 21:47, the complainant was performing her duties at business premises on Kassier Road when two unknown men entered. At gunpoint, the men robbed her of an undisclosed amount of cash. They fled the crime scene in their getaway vehicle. There were injuries reported and no shots were fired," police said.

A case of robbery is being investigated by Hillcrest SAPS.

On Thursday, 15 August 2019 at midnight a petrol garage was held up in Kloof in the UpperHighway area.

"The cashier was performing his duties at a local garage in Kloof when he was accosted by three suspects. At gunpoint the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the till and fled the scene on foot," Mbele added.

A case of robbery was opened at Pinetown police for investigation.

This is the fifth incident within two weeks that has been brought to the attention of the Daily News where a petrol station and the convenience store have been held up by gunmen.

