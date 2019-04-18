File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A Pinetown woman was hijacked while leaving her home on Wednesday. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the woman alleged that she was was driving out of her residential gate in Holzner Road,when a grey Mercedes Benz with four occupants stopped in front of her vehicle.

"Three men carrying firearms alighted from the vehicle. They robbed her of her white VW Golf 7 and drove off towards Richmond Road,"Mbele said.

A case of carjacking was opened at Pinetown police station for investigation.

The vehicle was later recovered said Steven King of the South African Community Crime Watch.

Michelle Jantjies, the victim, said in a voice note on WhatsApp groups, that the hijackers had also taken her handbag containing her ID book, house keys, cellphone and other valuables.

Arrive Alive provided the following safety tips to avoid hijacking situations.

-2km from your house strategy. Be extra alert. Switch off the car radio and concentrate on your surroundings.

-Remember to stop your vehicle just on the inside of the gate and select reverse whilst waiting for the gate to close. This creates confusion and may buy you a few seconds for the gate to close completely behind you.

-Check your driveway and street before you leave or enter your premises.



-Make sure your driveway is well lit and clear from shrubbery where perpetrators can hide.

-Phone your home and ask for someone to make sure your driveway is safe and to open and close the gate for you.



-When returning home after dark, ensure that an outside light is on, or have someone meet you at the gate.

-If your children are older, it is advised that they exit the vehicle with you when opening the gate so that you are all separated from the vehicle should an attack occur.

Daily News