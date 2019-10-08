Plan to dispense mental health ‘first aid’ at Durban schools









SADAG KZN clinical psychiatrist Suntosh Pillay says having support groups across the province would be the first step in addressing issues of mental health. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A PILOT project under way at four Durban schools and at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, steered by peer support groups, is aimed at addressing mental health and stigmas attached to it. The project is the brainchild of the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) KZN and UKZN’s medical school. Sadag KZN clinical psychiatrist Suntosh Pillay said the schools and university had self-elected support groups for the programme. Four workshops were held for the groups, who were taught mental health first aid and how to identify mental health symptoms. Pillay said there was a support group for each year of medicine. “The third pillar of the programme as voted by the students is a compulsory visit to a psychiatrist. The thought behind this is to do away with the stigma of being ashamed of seeing a psychiatrist. Student services will be supporting the students.”

It is envisioned that support group members would become champions of mental health in their communities.

Sadag KZN director and lecturer Dr Suvira Ramlall said there would never be enough mental health professionals to meet people’s needs.

“This is why we are promoting the idea of support groups throughout the province because it’s the first line; it’s like mental health first aid.

“We have to start somewhere to improve the mental health literacy of our society and we thought a good place to start would be with the youth. We can prevent them from growing into dysfunctional adults,” she said.

Sadag’s support services will continue to be involved in the groups.

* Need to talk to someone? Call Sadag’s 24-hour helpline at 0800456789.

Daily News