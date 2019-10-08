The project is the brainchild of the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) KZN and UKZN’s medical school.
Sadag KZN clinical psychiatrist Suntosh Pillay said the schools and university had self-elected support groups for the programme. Four workshops were held for the groups, who were taught mental health first aid and how to identify mental health symptoms.
Pillay said there was a support group for each year of medicine.
“The third pillar of the programme as voted by the students is a compulsory visit to a psychiatrist. The thought behind this is to do away with the stigma of being ashamed of seeing a psychiatrist. Student services will be supporting the students.”