Durban - Major dam projects could ensure a steady water supply for eThekwini Municipality and KwaZulu-Natal for the next few decades. The announcement was made earlier this week at a media briefing at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

Ashley Starkey, director at the Department of Water and Sanitation in the province, said the capacity of Hazelmere Dam had been almost doubled at a cost of R600 million.

He said it also had plans to construct a dam on the lower Mkhomazi River, which would cost about R3billion.

Starkey said the department was working on 25 water projects.

He said the vast underground water resources had been the province’s saving grace, and a vast amount of it remained untouched.

Thami Hlongwa, chief executive of Umgeni Water, said the lower Mkhomazi Dam would provide water for about 500000 people in the Ugu region and eManzimtoti.

He said the tender could be put out in September, with construction expected to begin next year.

Over the past few years, the Ugu district and South Coast have suffered water shortages which have affected tourism. Some of the shortages have been caused by drought and others by poor service delivery.

Hlongwa said non-payment for water services affected Umgeni Water’s efforts to carry out its duties.

He said some communities did not pay for their services, which in turn meant municipalities did not pay Umgeni Water.

Hlongwa appealed to municipalities to supply building plans for rural communities as this would help them to plan how they would supply water services to theses area.

This should also apply to Ingonyama Trust areas.

Mayor Zandile Gumede lamented that people were using illegal water connections. “We have put our foot down on illegal connections.”

Gumede said water conservation was not a municipal function, but all people needed to be part of the solution.

Daily News