Plea to stop stigmatising prison service’s members who get coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - CORRECTIONAL services officers felt it was unfair and unfortunate at the way people treated its officers who tested positive for Covid-19. This was as the Department of Correctional Services announced its first positive case in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday evening. A prison warder, based in Port Shepstone, on the South Coast, was tested after displaying symptoms and the results returned positive. “As we work in essential services, we work with the community and we don’t know how this virus is contracted. People decided to be nasty when they see correctional officers in uniform, as if we are the virus carriers. “This also happened with HIV, and because of the stigmatisation many people died without getting help. We should be learning from our past mistake instead of treating people badly,” said an officer who asked not to be named.

An officer from Pietermaritzburg said at shops and garages people “literally” run away from those wearing uniform.

“People hastily move from one aisle to the next just to avoid being in the same aisle with a person wearing correctional services uniform. They forget we are all in this together because the virus doesn’t discriminate. What is needed is for all of us to play our roles at our workplaces, communities and at homes,” said the warder.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “The Department of Correctional Services has 19 new Covid-19 cases, after nine officials and 10 inmates tested positive.

“The Western Cape recorded 11 new cases, the Eastern Cape, five, Gauteng, two and KwaZulu-Natal one. The total number of positive cases is now at 355,” Nxumalo said in a statement.

He said the number of recoveries remained at 92.

The Eastern Cape has 233 positive cases (52 officials; 181 inmates; 59 recoveries and two deaths).

The Western Cape has 102 cases (87 officials; 15 inmates; 30 recoveries and one death) while Gauteng is sitting with 15 cases (six officials; 9 inmates and one recovery).

Limpopo recorded two officials as having the virus, with one recovery, while the Northern Cape and department head office have recorded one official each.

“Due to extreme stigmatisation that our officials have been subjected to, we do not disclose centres where inmates or officials are based. It is so abhorrent. Our officials are insulted, denied entry into some shops,” Nxumalo said.

Meanwhile, two SAPS officers have died after contracting Covid-19.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a 55-year-old warrant officer succumbed to the virus on Sunday, April 26. “The Warrant Officer served our country for 27 years having joined as a student constable in 1993,” said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

In the Eastern Cape, a captain succumbed on Monday, May 11. He had 29 years of service.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole described the two members as “brave and exemplary” as well as members who had served and protected the South African people with utmost diligence.

“It is indeed rather unfortunate to also announce that to date over 370 members have tested positive for Covid-19 with the majority of those cases in the Western Cape.

“In response to the surge in numbers in the Western Cape, a delegation from the National Steering Committee visited the province to provide the necessary support in ensuring that the protocols to contain and manage the virus are being implemented accordingly,” he said.

Fifty-five officers have recovered.

Daily News