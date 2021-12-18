Plot to bomb national key points uncovered after Jacob Zuma parole announcement - explosives found in KZN house

Durban – On Friday night police recovered a large quantity of explosives in KwaZulu-Natal which were allegedly to be used to blow up national key points after it was announced that former president Jacob Zuma should return to prison. Police said an informant gave police information on a location where a large quantity of explosives were being kept, allegedly to be used to blow up Mooi River Toll Plaza, following the court ruling that Zuma should return to prison.

According to the informant, the plan was to create chaos by targeting national key points in KZN. Police said the information was then passed on to to the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit. “The members proceeded to an abandoned house in Bruntville area of Mooi River with the assistance of PMB K9 Storm.”

“A large quantity of explosives were recovered,” police said. The explosives unit was also called to the scene. “The members confirmed that the recovered items were Viper booster 150g bme colour green and red. A total of 89 boosters were seized,” police said.

All recovered explosives were taken to the Mooi River police station. “No arrests at this stage,” police said. Official police comment had not been received by the time of publication.