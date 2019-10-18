Camryn, 17, was stabbed during a year-end “bombing” tradition among pupils on the last day of the school year on Tuesday. The ritual entails pupils filling condoms with urine, faeces and eggs, and throwing them at each other. Selwyn Sampson said Camryn was stabbed in the left side of her abdomen.
“She’s been released from hospital and is recovering at home,” he said yesterday.
Sampson said Camryn was friends with Hershell Fynn, who was hailed as a hero for saving her life during the attack.
Fynn was later killed and a number of his friends wounded as they walked out of school.