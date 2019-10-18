PMB dad puzzled by senseless stabbing on daughter during school 'bombing tradition'









THE father of wounded Eastwood Secondary School matric pupil Camryn Sampson says he is puzzled by the senseless attack on his daughter and subsequent murder of a fellow pupil who stood up for her Hershell Fynn (pictured). Durban - THE father of wounded Eastwood Secondary School matric pupil Camryn Sampson says he is puzzled by the senseless attack on his daughter and subsequent murder of a fellow pupil who stood up for her. Camryn, 17, was stabbed during a year-end “bombing” tradition among pupils on the last day of the school year on Tuesday. The ritual entails pupils filling condoms with urine, faeces and eggs, and throwing them at each other. Selwyn Sampson said Camryn was stabbed in the left side of her abdomen. “She’s been released from hospital and is recovering at home,” he said yesterday. Sampson said Camryn was friends with Hershell Fynn, who was hailed as a hero for saving her life during the attack. Fynn was later killed and a number of his friends wounded as they walked out of school.

Camryn, who was due to start writing her matric exams, is now recovering at home instead of studying, her father said.

“I believe that she has gone to Hershell’s mother to sympathise,” he said.

Sampson said he was puzzled over why anyone would commit such a crime.

According to Sampson, Camryn had thrown a balloon filled with water on Tuesday, which struck a boy who was friends with the pupil suspected of Fynn’s murder.

“They were bombing each other and she threw the water balloon on his friend’s head; he had nothing to do with it,” said Sampson of the suspect, who now is on the run.

Fynn apparently confronted the pupil who stabbed Sampson. It is alleged that this pupil sent messages to former Eastwood Secondary pupils, telling them to bring weapons to the school.

A group waited for Fynn outside the school and attacked him and three other pupils with knives. Fynn died at the scene.

On Wednesday, Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu warned pupils that the tradition of “bombing” must stop.

“Parents and members of this community should also look at what is wrong with their community.

“A pupil from a good community and from a good home, where good morals and behaviours are taught, would know that such games are disgusting,” said Mshengu.

Roxanne Gous, the mother of injured Keanan Gous, said her son was recovering in hospital from a stab wound to the chest.

Daily News