PMB man allegedly shot dead because of his car's loud exhaust

Durban - A PIETERMARITZBURG family are seeking answers after the death of their son who was shot dead allegedly because of a loud car exhaust. Twenty-nine-year-old Kubendra Sholan Chinnadu’s funeral will take place at the Cedar Ridge crematorium today. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a man had been arrested by Mountain Rise SAPS in connection with Saturday night’s shooting on Veerappa Road, Northdale. The dead man’s brother, Sherwin Chinnadu, said Kubendra’s friend told him to drive his Golf GTI and accompany him to drop off another friend. Along the way, they stopped outside a tuckshop.

“It is alleged that a resident had complained that the car was rowdy and disturbing them. Bystanders heard two gunshots. My brother drove off.

“The car came to a halt in the centre of the road. We’re not certain how many times he was shot. We are waiting for post-mortem results,” he said.

Kubendra was an electrician and a dedicated family man.

Sherwin said his brother only left home for a few minutes on that night.

His wife, Nerusha Deshnee Moodley, wanted justice for the sake of their two children Gerrard, 8, and Serino,3.

Sherwin said he saw his brother a week ago. They celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League title win.

“We heard so many versions of what happened that night. My parents Dan and Peggy cannot cope. They cannot accept what happened. There are many questions left unanswered. We urge witnesses to come forward.

“There have been attempts to slander my brother on social media by stating he was buying drugs. Do not slander my brother’s name. He never took drugs. He was not going anywhere looking for drugs or anything. He was merely helping a friend.”

Mbele confirmed that police are investigating a case of murder.

Daily News