Picture: African News Agency(ANA) Archives Durban - CHARGES, including the authorisation of irregular expenditure, have been withdrawn against the Msunduzi Municipality’s acting municipal manager and chief financial officer (CFO), Nelisiwe Ngcobo. The announcement was apparently made at an in-committee meeting held at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall last week. Issues addressed at in-committee meetings remain confidential and councillors are bound by a confidentiality clause not to discuss them in public, until they are brought to exco and then to full council for approval. An insider said the move seemed to be administrator Sbu Sithole’s strategy to get information that could implicate corrupt individuals who have contributed in bringing the municipality down. “Proper procedures were not followed when handling the matter but, most importantly, Ngcobo co-operated with the investigations into the irregularities. She’s one of the only two senior officials left at the municipality, so things would become worse administratively if she were to leave. The political and administrative heads want things to get back to normal,” said the insider. One of the charges against Ngcobo allegedly involved the awarding of a multimillion-rand tender to security company Khuselani Security and Risk Management (KSA) without following supply chain processes.

Another insider said Sithole was closing in on all those implicated in bringing the municipality to its knees.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha declined to comment on the matter, saying: “It’s a confidential matter between an employer and employee.”

In November 2018, it was reported that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had recommended that disciplinary action be taken against senior Msunduzi managers, after it was alleged that they irregularly approved a contract that cost more than R250million, between April 2016 and April 2018.

Various officials, including axed city manager Sizwe Hadebe, were allegedly involved in the irregular deal.

They were alleged to have approved irregular contract extensions, made irregular payments and devised variation rates that were not in compliance with the regulations.

Four disciplinary matters against other officials had been prepared for handover to the municipality. It’s not clear who these officials are.

Contacted for comment, Ngcobo said her lawyer had advised her not to comment on the matter.

A man, who introduced himself as KSA director Mohammed Yacoob’s personal assistant, said the latter was held up in a meeting with unions and he would ask him to call the reporter back.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said he could not confirm that charges were withdrawn against Ngcobo.

He warned that issues discussed at in-committee meetings were confidential and not for public consumption.

“We were given the mandate to turn the fortunes of the municipality around and that’s what we are doing. Give the administrative and political leadership space to do their job, and then judge by the results,” Thebolla said.

IFP caucus leader Thinasonke Ntombela said political infighting played a role in how corruption and maladministration cases were handled at Msunduzi.

The DA’s Mthembeni Majola said he had no faith in the newly-elected political leadership to head the municipality and that he only trusted the administrator and the office of the internal audit.

Daily News