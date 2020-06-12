PMB residents furious after city implements new billing policy

Durban - A CONSOLIDATED billing policy is making life difficult for unemployed residents of Manor Flats in Ohrtmann Road, Pietermaritzburg. This is according to the tenants who alleged that the Msunduzi Municipality had promulgated the policy without consulting them. Rashika Govender, 50, who has lived in the flats since 2013, said her lights were disconnected after she fell behind with the rent and attempts to get reconnected have caused her more stress because of the amount required by the municipality for reconnection. More than 200 families live in the flats. Some tenants are pensioners while others are unemployed. “My lights are disconnected because I haven’t been able to pay rent. On Tuesday, the municipality told me to bring proof that I’m unemployed and an affidavit stating how much I can afford to pay. I brought the proof and affidavit indicating that I can pay R2 500 per month. They said I won’t get connected (to electricity) without a R20 000 connection fee. Where on earth do they suppose I will get the money from?

“When I first arrived at the flats my rent was R1 600, and it has increased to R2 850 over the years,” said Govender.

She said the municipality did not consider that circumstances changed when they increased the rent and adopted the consolidated bill.

Her consolidated bill is currently R163 971.

The Daily News has seen the affidavit, signed at Loop Street police station, and a Labour Department notice stating that she last worked in 2004.

Another tenant of 32 years, who asked not to be named, said it was corrupt officials who were creating problems for the tenants.

He said the old tenants, before the consolidated bill policy was promulgated, were forced to sign new lease agreements but they had refused.

“Those lease agreements were not legal because we are at a stage where we should be owning these flats. The flats are 70 years old and some of us have been here for as long as 35 years, so we saw no justification in signing new leases instead of getting title deeds. When we refused, the municipality came up with this bill which is now making peoples’ lives difficult,” he said.

He said there were people who had rented out their homes and come to live at the flats with the help of certain municipal officials.

The Organisation for Civic Rights (OCR) said its attempt to engage with the municipality on the tenants’ behalf had failed. The organisation works closely with the KZN Rental Housing Tribunal which plays a mediating role between tenants and landlords arising from residential lease agreements.

OCR regional co-ordinator Pretty Gumede said: “Tenants are subjected to repeated disconnections of their electricity services by virtue of the consolidated billing, a decision taken by the municipality to have rental, electricity and water all in a single bill. Over and above the disconnections they are charged reconnection fees. Tenants on a prepaid system are no exception - they, too, get disconnected.”

Gumede said the tenants were very disheartened and felt the consolidated bill was unjust because it had put their basic services in jeopardy.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said he was aware of allegations of individuals “abusing the system”.

“These units are a headache to both the municipality and the residents hence we as the municipality need to have an analysis done to see how the issue can be resolved. If you go to these flats in the evening you’ll find expensive cars parked there, yet you’ll have the same people expecting to be paying or treated the same way as the people who deserve to reside there,” he said.

Thebolla said the matter would be dealt with case by case, and not in a blanket approach.

